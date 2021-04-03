Hefazat leader warns minorities in B'desh

Noorani, also the President of Khatme Nabuwyat Andolan, another radical force, made the threat while addressing a Hefazat protest rally in Munsirhat area of Munshiganj Sadar on Friday afternoon.

"From now on, we will have our own intelligence wing," he said.

"If the minorities of the country, the Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, conspire against Islam, we'll catch them like a baby rat."