Hefazat leader warns minorities in B'desh

Noorani, also the President of Khatme Nabuwyat Andolan, another radical force, made the threat while addressing a Hefazat protest rally in Munsirhat area of Munshiganj Sadar on Friday afternoon.
"From now on, we will have our own intelligence wing," he said.
"If the minorities of the country, the Hindus, Buddhists, Christians, conspire against Islam, we'll catch them like a baby rat."
He also threatened Chhatra League leader Apan Das, nephew of Munshiganj-3 constituency MP Mrinal Kanti Das, who took out an anti-Hefazat procession in Munshiganj.
"Apan Das, the nephew of Mrinal Kanti Das,I challenge him he goes too far, he will not be allowed to enter Munshiganj," Noorani said.
Munshiganj District Regional Board of Education Assistant Director Hossain Mohammad Ishaqi and Hefazat-e-Islam Sadar Upazila President Siddiqur Rahman also spoke at the protest rally.
--IANS
sumi/ksk/