Hefazat preacher arrested in B'desh

A case has been filed against the preacher under the Digital Security Act for allegedly making anti-state, provocative and arrogant remarks and creating chaos.

The 28-year-old Madani, also known as 'Shishu Bokta' or child preacher, was arrested on Wednesday night by a team of the Rapid Action Battalion (RAB), the elite force of Bangladesh Police, from his ancestral home in Netrokona's Purbatola area.

The case was filed on Thursday morning by Deputy Additional Director of the RAB, Mohammad Khaled, at the Gaccha Police Station, Gazipur Metropolitan Police DCP Mohammad Eltutmish told IANS.

Imran Hossain, Assistant Director at the RAB headquarters, also confirmed Madani's arrest to IANS.

On March 26, Madani and around 30 others were detained after clashes between police and demonstrators in Dhaka during the violent protests against Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Bangladesh.

However, he was released later.

--IANS

