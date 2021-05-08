'Hefazat's anarchy in the name of religion only to gain political advantage'

The Minister said that the law would follow its own course and none of the Hefazat militants would be spared, who committed the crimes against humanity recently and before in the name of Islam.

He made this remark on Friday after visiting the houses which were attacked, ransacked and torched during the nationwide strike on March 28 enforced during the visit of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Bangladesh.

"I came here and have witnessed what happened. I promise you that we will identify those who were involved in vandalism and will bring them to justice. Law will take its own course and none will be spared here.

"Islam never allows any violence as it is a religion of peace," he added.

Also on Friday, the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Hefazat's central leader and former MP for Sunamganj-3 constituency, Shahinur Pasha Chowdhury from his Bonkalapara house in Sylhet for his involvement in the recent vandalism and atrocities.

The CID officials said he was placed before a judicial magistrate court in Brahmanbaria.

Pasha was the legal affairs secretary of Hefazat's recently dissolved committee and central vice president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Bangladesh.

He directed and led the March massacre and is also accused in more than one case filed over the 2013 violence carried out by the militant outfit.

--IANS

sumi/ksk/