Hello Vietnam

New Delhi, Jan 2 (IANSlife) Vietnamese carrier, Vietjet is the first airline to connect the two biggest economic, cultural and tourist centers of Vietnam with the India's Capital. Direct flights daily from Delhi to Hanoi and Ho Chi Minh City, make it a great option for quick getaways, long weekends and even wedding celebrations.

These two routes make Vietnam a short hop away from India; which thus far has been a long haul due to the multiple stops in Thailand or Malaysia. With Vietnam now a stone's throws away we decided to check out what the carrier and the country had to offer.

First and foremost, the experience of flying Vietjet-faultless. The late night flight gets you in Hanoi in time to check in and have the entire day to explore the city. If you're flying Skyboss you'll get the added advantage of lounge access, priority chek-in, 30kgs of checked baggage and 10kg hand baggage, priority seat selection and food and beverage service in flight. You also get private vehicle to ferry you to the aircraft and a ‘No fee for your Date/flight/ Route change (*)' and can schedule a change 3 hours before the departure time.

Once in Hanoi you'll find that the capital city is a buzzing hub of culture, history and interesting cuisine. First was a rickshaw ride to the old quarter for an egg coffee. Different to the rickshaws back home, here the pedal cabbie is seated at the back and you in the front; allowing one to get a bird's eye view of the sites, and partake in the sounds and smells of the city. The egg coffee wonderful in taste reminds one of cake with coffee.

Must see attractions in the city are the Ho Chi Minh Mausoleum, The Imperial Citadel and The Temple of Literature.

In the evening make time for a show, walk around the beautifully lit up Hoan Kiem Lake and Ngoc Son and dine at the many street restaurants serving delicious local cuisine. If you love to shop, then head to the many night markets which are open till the wee hours in the morning.

Ha Long Bay, a few hours drive from Hanoi should be on everyone's bucket list. Featuring thousands of limestone karsts and isles in various shapes and sizes which appear amidst clear blue waters, the place is a sight to behold. The UNESCO world Heritage Site is a popular travel destination as besides the natural beauty affords a variety of activities one can immerse themselves in. One can explore the historic Thien Cung limestone cave or kayak through the Sung Sot Cave. If you're thinking of a honeymoon to Vietnam then you can feel like your part of the Bollywood movies at Ha Long Bay-all you need to do is rent a catamaran and sip on champagne while watching the sunset.

Vietnam boasts of lush mountains, bustling cities and golden sand beaches along with various UNESCO-listed world heritage sites, providing an enthralling experience to Indian travellers. Our next stop is Ho Chi Minh City which is a mix of commerce and culture offering the best of both. Ranging from towering skyscrapers to tree-lined streets with ageing villa, and Haute cuisine to humble street food; but don't take our word for it, go check it out yourself.

The New Delhi - Ho Chi Minh City route operates four return flights per week on every Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Sunday. The flight departs from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in Ho Chi Minh City at 06:10. The return flight takes off from Ho Chi Minh City at 19:00 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50. (All in local times).

The New Delhi - Hanoi route operates three return flights per week on every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday starting from December 7, 2019. The flight departs from New Delhi at 23:50 and lands in Hanoi at 05:20. The return flight takes off from Hanoi at 19:10 and arrives in New Delhi at 22:50.

tb/