Help anti-CAA victims' families, Rahul asks Congress workers

New Delhi, Dec 30 (IANS) Former Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Monday asked party workers to help out families of those who died or were injured during the anti-CAA protests across the country.

"Across India, many young men & women have been wounded & even killed while protesting against the CAA. I urge our Congress party workers to meet the victim's families & provide them all possible assistance. On Saturday I met the families of 2 young martyrs in Assam," he said, in a tweet.

On Saturday, Gandhi visited the family of two youths in Guwahati and Kamprup who died in the police firing on protesters.

The Congress has come out in open support of protesters targeted in the police crackdown with party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra meeting top lawyers in Uttar Pradesh to provide legal help to the people who are in jail. Around two dozen people in UP, five in Assam and two people in Mangaluru died in alleged police firing upon the protestors. Police in UP have denied the charges even as the Congress has submitted a memorandum to the Uttar Pradesh Governor demanding a judicial inquiry into police brutality and submitting the list of victims.