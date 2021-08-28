Help gang-rape victim from Mumbai, Yuva Sena to K'taka CM, DGP (Ld)

In separate letters to the CM and DGP of the neighbouring state, Yuva Sena Secretary Durga Bhosle-Shinde, Core Committee members Suprada Phatarpekar, Sheetal Sheth and Subhashini Thevar expressed "deep anguish" over the incident on the 23-year-old survivor.

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) The Yuva Sena, youth wing of the ruling Shiv Sena, on Saturday appealed to Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Director-General of Police Praveen Sood to render help to an MBA student from Mumbai who was gang-raped in Mysuru.

"The victim's condition is critical, as reported by media. An assault on a woman anywhere is an assault on humanity," said the Yuva Sena team, urging to provide her the best medicare, besides urgent and strict action against the perpetrators.

"The heinous gang-rape has shaken us all and shameful comments from the Home Minister of Karnataka (Araga Jnanendra) has shocked us further," commented Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi, endorsing the Yuva Sena initiative.

Bhosle-Shinde further said that the victim's male friend was also brutally assaulted and there have been arrests in the incident which happened on Thursday and resulted in a huge political furore.

"The police must treat this incident with the utmost urgency and take all relevant steps to arrest the accused as soon as possible. Any delay will make it even more difficult to ensure justice to the survivor," she added.

The Yuva Sena pointed out that the victim and her friend had informed the police that they had made videos of the incident which they threatened to make viral if the couple approached the law-enforcers.

The woman was sexually assaulted by at least four-five men in a deserted location near the Chamundi Hills in Mysuru, while her male friend was brutally hammered.

Both are hospitalized and the woman, whose condition was serious, is reported to be improving with treatment in a hospital.

Bhosle-Shinde urged that after the accused are arrested, the investigations would be carried out with "utmost professionalism and in a time-bound manner, followed by a proper and strong prosecution" to ensure justice.

The Yuva Sena reiterated its plea to the CM and DGP to ensure the best medical care for the victim, psycho-social support and a time-bound prosecution of the perpetrators of the heinous crime.

