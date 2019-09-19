Help make Kashmir a 'paradise again': PM

"Until now, the slogan was 'Kashmir Hamara Hai' but now 'Kashmir Ko Phir Se Swarg Banana Hai' should be our motto. Let us apply the soothing balm to the festering wounds of our Kashmiri brethren due to the problems created by the misrule of the past many decades," Modi urged.

He said the new resolve should be "Ab Naya Kashmir Banana Hai", "Har Kashmiri Ko Gale Lagana Hai" for which he sought the help of the people of Maharashtra.

"All attempts to destabilize India and Jammu and Kashmir are taking place from across the border. But, now the people there clamour for development, peace, jobs. I want all of you to come forward and help rebuild Jammu and Kashmir, and Ladakh," exhorted Modi.

He was addressing a massive rally here marking the conclusion of Chief Minster Devendra Fadnavis' 4,000 km-long 'Mahajanadesh Yatra' which ended here after covering the state in phases since August. Modi rued that despite such a historic step taken by the ruling NDA, the Opposition was trying to exploit it for political gains, but for the BJP, "nothing is bigger than the nation and its security". Focusing on the state, the PM said that the nation and Maharashtra failed to progress sufficiently in view of the many years of political uncertainty. "The people of the state and even the financial capital Mumbai, fell victim to this political instability and could not move ahead as quickly as desired. No CM in the state's history except the late Vasantraodada Patil and now Devendra Fadnavis completed a full term," Modi pointed out. "It would have certainly helped if the state had experienced political stability but it was not possible as they lacked majority. But, Fadnavis has given a new direction to the state. Now, the people of the state must reciprocate by returning him with full majority," Modi said. He said Fadnavis has travelled a gruelling 4000 kms and given a full account of his government's performance in the past five years which has been highly appreciated by the masses, "who have made up their minds now." Modi said the BJP symbolizes a strong and stable government which 'Promised, Performed and Delivered' on all fronts - women, farmers, students, youth and all sections of society in the past five years. The PM reiterated that his government had performed at record speed in the first 100 days in power and promised that "more will come soon." "In the past 60 years, this is the first government which has returned to power consecutively for a second term with a much higher majority than before, because of its performance and the confidence of the people," Modi said. The BJP has decided to make its abrogation of Art. 370 granting special status to the erstwhile state of Jammu & Kashmir its poll plank for the assembly elections in Maharashtra next month. <br>