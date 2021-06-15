Help the common man, Stalin tells newly-appointed District Collectors

A release from the Chief Minister's Office said that Stalin also asked the newly-appointed Collectors to focus on seven specific goals to be realised in the next 10 years. He directed them to implement the Public Distribution System scrupulously and to ensure that genuine applicants are getting ration cards.

Chennai, June 15 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K. Stalin conducted a meeting of the newly-appointed District Collectors at the Secretariat on Tuesday, and called on them to take steps to prevent the spread of Covid-19 in their respective areas.

The Chief Minister also advised the Collectors to fill up the vacancies in the district and asked them to act on court orders and to implement them with immediate effect.

He also asked them to act on petitions received by them and help the people without taking any delay in disposing off the petitions.

Stalin also said that his government was not the one to issue orders and instead, would listen to the opinions of the District Collectors. He also called upon the Collectors to be pro-active in their respective districts and to stand up for the common man.

Collector, who were in Chennai, were present in the meeting which was also attended by Chief Secretary Irai Anbu, Municipal Administration Secretary, Shiv Das Meena, Commissioner, Revenue Administration, K. Phaneendra Reddy, and other senior officials.

