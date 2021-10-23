Helpline established by Kashmir police in view of bad weather

Srinagar, Oct 23 (IANS) In view of inclement weather, Jammu and Kashmir Police have set up helpline numbers for emergency across Kashmir Valley, officials said on Saturday.
"Kashmir Police established helpline services to facilitate the general public seeking help during any emergency arising due to inclement weather, rain/snowfall," police said.
"On the directions of IGP Kashmir, helpline numbers have been established at district level of Kashmir Valley as well as in the Police Control Room, Kashmir. People are requested to contact their respective district/police station helplines set up by Kashmir Police, in case of any emergency or exigency."
IGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar has directed all the District Police Chiefs to keep these helpline numbers functional round the clock and render all the required assistance/help to the needy.
