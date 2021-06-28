Hema Malini urges people to get vaccinated, says with everyone inoculated there possibility of 3rd wave limited

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 28 (ANI): Urging people to get vaccinated against COVID-19 in large numbers, BJP MP Hema Malini on Monday said that if everyone gets the jab then the then there will be no possibility of a predicted third wave of the pandemic.



She said that vaccination will ensure that even if the third wave comes, the situation will remain under control.

Speaking to ANI here the BJP MP said, "I want to tell the countrymen that everyone should get vaccinated. If everyone gets it done then there will be no possibility of third wave coming. But even if the third wave comes, the situation will be normal, under control. That's why everybody should get vaccinated."

"Vaccinaton is a must. I have been saying this to everyone for the last two to three months. Even I took the jabs and posted the pictures on Twitter so that it encourages people to get vaccinated. Since people follow celebrities, being a celebrity it is my responsibility that I should spread awareness for a good cause," said the actress-turned-politician.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday congratulated all the people driving the country's COVID-19 vaccination effort, stating that India's inoculation drive keeps gaining momentum.

This comes as India crossed a significant COVID-19 vaccination milestone of overtaking the United States of America in the total number of vaccine doses administered so far.

The Prime Minister asserted that "vaccines for all, free for all" remains the government's commitment.

As many as 32,36,63,297 doses have been administered in India since the vaccination drive started on January 16, the union health ministry informed. (ANI)

