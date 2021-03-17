Hemant Nagrale appointed as Commissioner of Mumbai Police

The decision came against the backdrop of the meeting between NCP supremo Sharad Pawar and Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Monday. Earlier Deshmukh had said that appropriate action would be taken based on investigation agencies' findings in the Antilia bomb scare case.Nagrale, IPS 1987 Batch Maharashtra Cadre, studied in Bhadrawati, District Chandrapur, till sixth standard in ZP School. After that, he educated in Nagpur in Patwardhan High School. He pursued his graduation in BE (Mechanical) From VRCE Nagpur (now VNIT) and post-graduation in Master of Finance Management (JBIMS, Mumbai).The medals he received are President's Police Medal, Vishesh Seva Padak and Antarik Suraksha Padak.His first assignment (1989-92), was in the Naxalite-affected Chandrapur District as ASP Rajura.At Solapur, Nagrale as DCP (1992-94), was instrumental in the creation of a new commissionerate of Solapur.During his tenure as SP, Ratnagiri Dist. (1994-1996), the land acquisition problem related to ENRON/DABHOL POWER CORPORATION was handled with professional dexterity.As SP, CID, Crime (1996-1998), he investigated the MPSC paper leakage case which was spread over to several parts of Maharashtra, and the Anjanabai Gavit-multiple children kidnapping and murder cases.Nagrale proceeded on the deputation to CBI (March 1998- September 2002) and was posted as SP BSFC, CBI, Mumbai and later as DIG, CBI, New Delhi. He supervised and completed the investigations of several cases like Rs 130 crores Bank of India case of Ketan Parekh Scam, Madhaopura Co-op Bank Scam (Rs 1800 crores) and Harshad Mehta Cases 2001 (Rs 400 crores).He then served as the Additional CP, East Region, (June 2007-2008). On promotion, he was posted as Special IGP and Director (Vig- and Sec.) in MSEDCL (June 2008-August 2010).For a brief period in 2014, Nagrale held an additional charge as Commissioner of Police Mumbai. He smoothly managed the Rasta Roko movement and was appreciated by the then Home Minister.From May 2016 to July 2018, he was posted as Commissioner of Police Navi Mumbai where he controlled the law and order by effectively dealing with the situations. Successfully handled the Maratha Reservation agitations, whose focal point was Navi Mumbai.He was elevated to DG rank from October 2018 and entrusted with the responsibility of looking after the Forensic Science Laboratories in the state.Nagrale is an avid golfer and tennis player and plays most of the sports with proficiency and is also a black belt in Judo and won Medals in All India Police Games.