Hemant Soren becomes 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand

Ranchi, Dec 29 (IANS) Hemant Soren, took oath as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand amid opposition show of strength, here on Sunday. Governor Draupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Hemant Soren.

The swearing-in ceremony took place at Morabadi ground in Ranchi at 2 p.m.

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, former Congress President Rahul Gandhi, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, were present among others on the occasion.

Along with Hemant Soren, 3 other MLAs also took oath as ministers.

The other leaders of different political parties who attended the ceremony include CPM's Sitaram Yechury, CPI's D. Raja, NCP chief Sharad Pawar among others. The Congress, the JMM and the RJD alliance won 47 seats in the 81-member Jharkhand Assembly. Hemant Soren also has the support of the JVM-P and CPI-ML who have three and one legislator respectively. ns/skp/