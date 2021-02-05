Hemant Soren expands cabinet, inducts one minister

Ranchi, Feb 5 (IANS) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren expanded his cabinet on Friday, inducting one minister.

Governor Draupdi Murmu administered the oath to Hafizal Hasan Ansari, son of former Minister Haji Hussain Ansari who died of coronavirus last year.

Ansari, who is not a legislator, is slated to enter the state Assembly from Madhupur seat which was held by his father.