Hemant Soren gives cheque of Rs 2 lakh to kin of priest who dies in Basukinath temple in Dumka

Dumka (Jharkhand) [India], Jan 5 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren handed over a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs to the kin of a priest who had lost his life in an unfortunate incident at the famous Basukinath temple in the Dumka district in Jharkhand.

On January 1, priest Sumit Kumar Jha had lost his life after he got electrocuted in the sanctum sanctorum of the Basukinath temple.



The newly-elected Jharkhand CM, apart from handing over a cheque of Rs 2 lakhs as monetary help to the deceased's family, also handed over the joining letter for the victim's brother as a computer operator in the temple complex on Saturday.

Earlier, after getting to know of the incident, Soren had ordered a probe into the incident. (ANI)

