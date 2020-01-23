Hemant Soren inaugurates three new facilities at JSCA International Stadium

Ranchi (Jharkhand), Jan 23 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Thursday inaugurated three new facilities, Solar Power Facility, C3 Fitness Hub and the Uptown Cafe at Ranchi JSCA International Stadium in the presence of former captain of Indian cricket team Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

In his address during the inauguration, Hemant Soren said that his government will work towards fulfilling the dreams of the youth. "Sportspersons, education and employment are the priority of the government," he said.Talking about the contribution of Jharkhand in the field of sports, he said, "The players of Jharkhand have brought laurels to the state not only in the country but internationally."In cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni has raised the value of the country. Jharkhand also has a golden history in the field of hockey. The present government will strive to take sports and sportspersons forward. Participation of youth is important in the all round development of the state and the country, he added."In the last few years, people of other states are looking at Jharkhand as a remote area. Their remote area is meant to be a scary environment, while the remote areas of Goa, Kerala, Uttarakhand are seen as tourist hubs. This situation has to change, he said. (ANI)