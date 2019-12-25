Hemant Soren meets Sonia Gandhi, invite her for his swearing-in as J'khand CM

New Delhi [India], Dec 25 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader and Chief Minister-designate Hemant Soren here on Wednesday met Congress President Sonia Gandhi and invited her for his swearing-in ceremony to be held in Ranchi.

Soren had told media persons on Tuesday that the oath-taking ceremony will take place on December 29. "We have requested the Governor to invite us to form government in the state," he said.



Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) fought the election in alliance with Congress and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) to win a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.

While the JMM won thirty seats, Congress and RJD secured sixteen and one seat in the recently concluded assembly polls. (ANI)

