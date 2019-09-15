Hemant Soren sends legal notice to Jharkhand CM

"It seems that Chief Minister has taken contract to defame me. He says that I have purchased property worth Rs 500 crore. I have sent legal notice to Chief Minister Raghubar Das and sought his public apology in seven days otherwise legal action will be initiated against him," said Soren in a press conference here on Sunday.

He said "I refute the allegations. The newspapers are giving coverage to Chief Minister's statement on front pages. The allegations are false. In political life, public image is important capital of a politician. Chief Minister is trying to defame me so that the people of the state could be misled. In the last five years, Chief Minister has used uncivilised words in the Assembly. He is the only Chief Minister who used uncivilised words inside the assembly. His (CM) activities and languages are not as per constitutional position he is holding".

"The JMM will expose the lies and conspiracy of the BJP. The state government had formed Special Investigation Team (SIT) due to political reasons to probe my properties. The SIT report is with the government. We demand that the SIT report should be made public" said Soren. BJP has also decided to hit back and send 10 legal notices to Soren. "Hemant Soren should reveal how much property he has. If it not Rs 500 crore then what is the amount?. BJP will serve 10 legal notices to Soren in reply of one legal notice," said Pratul sahdeo, BJP spokesperson.