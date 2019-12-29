Hemant Soren takes oath as Jharkhand CM

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], Dec 29 (ANI): Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) working president Hemant Soren was sworn-in as the 11th Chief Minister of Jharkhand here on Sunday.

Governor Droupadi Murmu administered the oath of office and secrecy to Soren. A galaxy of leaders from across the political spectrum graced the occasion at Mohrabadi Ground here.

In a show of opposition strength, Chief Ministers Ashok Gehlot, Bhupesh Baghel and Mamata Banerjee, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, and Loktantrik Janata Dal leader Sharad Yadav were among the senior leaders who attended the event.Other opposition leaders who attended the event included RJD's Tejashwi Yadav, AAP MP Sanjay Singh, CPI's Atul Kumar Anjan, and D Raja, CPI-M leader Sitaraman Yechury, and RPN Singh, who was Congress in-charge of Jharkhand Assembly polls.Former Chief Minister and JMM president Shibu Soren was also present to witness son taking oath for the second time as Jharkhand CM. Former Chief Minister Raghubar Das, who lost in the polls, also graced the occasion.The event was termed as 'Sankalp Diwas' by mark beginning of an era of new Jharkhand.JMM fought the Assembly elections in alliance with the Congress party and Lalu Prasad's Rashtriya Janta Dal (RJD) and got a comfortable majority with forty-seven seats in the 81-member house.JMM won 30 seats, while Congress and RJD secured 16 and one seat respectively in the recently concluded Assembly polls. (ANI)