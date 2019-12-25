Hemant Soren to meet Sonia to invite for swearing-in

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Chief Minister designate of Jharkhand Hemant Soren will meet congress president Sonia Gandhi on wednesday to invite her for the swearing-in ceremony which is to be held on December 29.

Hemant Soren is also scheduled to meet top leaders of the Congress and discuss the government formation as the party is an alliance partner in the state.

The Congress is likely to claim for deputy chief minister post for one of its senior leaders - either for Rajendra Singh or Alamgeer Alam.

On Tuesday, Hemant Soren met governor Draupadi Murmu and staked claim to form the government. The Governor has invited Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) leader to form the government. The swearing-in ceremony will take place on December 29 at 1 p.m. The alliance, which won 47 seats in the 81-member house in the November-December Assembly elections, has also secured support of former ally, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha-Prajatantrik led by Babulal Marandi. Soren was elected leader of the alliance at a meeting of MLAs at the residence of his father and JMM President Shibu Soren on Tuesday night. Earlier on Tuesday, newly-elected JMM legislators elected Hemant Soren as the leader of the legislature party. miz/skp/