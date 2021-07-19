Hemant Soren writes to Mandaviya, raises concern over 'under-representation' of locals at AIIMS Deoghar

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], July 19 (ANI): Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday raised his concerns to Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya over "under-representation" of the local people of Jharkhand in the staff employed at AIIMS Deoghar.



He urged him to ensure that the local people are employed "to ensure engagement wit local community".

"Unfortunately, it has come to my attention that 90 percent of the security personnel at AIIMS Deoghar are from outside the state of Jharkhand. This is not conducive to the public good. AllMS Deoghar should be hiring locally as far as possible so that they get employees who better understand the community they serve. In this way AIIMS Deoghar will also contribute to the economic upliftment of the region," Soren said in his letter to Mandaviya.

He lauded the setting up of premier institutes such as AIIMS and said it has multifarious benefits.

"They serve humanity by providing excellence in medical care as well as imparting the highest quality of medical education," he said.

"However, a lesser-known but equally necessary collateral benefit is the generation of jobs for the community. The Government of Jharkhand is committed to providing employment to its people. Accordingly, we have introduced The Jharkhand State Employment of Local Candidates Bill, 2021, wherein there is a 75 percent reservation in private sector jobs with a salary of up to Rs 30,000 for locals", said the Chief Minister. (ANI)

