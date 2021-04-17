Her politics has crossed a dangerous limit of vengeance: PM Modi slams Mamata

Addressing a public meeting in Asansol of poll-bound West Bengal, PM Modi said, "Her politics isn't limited to just protests, but it has crossed a dangerous limit of vengeance."The complainant, named Siddik Ali Miah, said Banerjee makes various provocational statements through media for the "purpose of breaking peace and tranquility in West Bengal"."She hatched up a criminal conspiracy and delivered her speech for provoking the general public, especially the women to launch an attack on the paramilitary forces armed with hand made various weapons and in the consequence of such conspiracy the villagers, especially the Muslim community including women in large numbers launched an attack on the paramilitary forces with hand made various weapons on 10.04.2021at 11 pm at Booth No. 5/126," he stated in his complaint to inspector in-charge, Mathabhanga police station.As West Bengal is voting in the fifth phase of the Assembly elections today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said people in large numbers will vote for the "Lotus" to form the BJP government in the state.He further stated that the last four phases of voting have left the Trinamool Congress (TMC) in shatters, adding that the rest of the phases will eliminate 'Didi-bhaipo' (aunt-nephew) duo.PM Modi said, "Four rounds of voting, TMC is split into pieces. The remaining four rounds of polling, didi-bhaipo will be eliminated. In the fifth phase of voting, polling is underway where the button with the lotus symbol will be pressed in large numbers to form the BJP government."Taking a jibe at the TMC-led West Bengal government, the Prime Minister said the state needs a 'double engine' government rather than the one that blocks development.He said, "Centre formed law to free Muslim women from triple talaq, she (Mamata Banerjee) became angry. Centre formed law to free farmers from middlemen, she opposed this. Bengal wants double engine government and not the one that blocks development."The Prime Minister accused the West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee of betraying the people of the state by standing like a wall in the way of development."In the last 10 years, Didi betrayed you in the name of development. She stood like a wall in front of the development. Centre offered the facility of free healthcare up to Rs 5 lakhs, she became a wall. Centre formed laws to help refugees, she opposed this too," said PM Modi.Terming Asansol 'Mini India', the Prime Minister stated that people from all over India come here to work in various factories but the misgovernance of previous West Bengal governments have adversely affected the place."From bicycle to rail, paper to steel, aluminum to glass - people from all over India come here to work in such factories. In a way, Asansol is mini India. People from all corners of India are seen here. But the misgovernance of Bengal governments affected Asansol," said PM Modi."We will work for the aspirations of the people of Bengal. New investments will come in," said the Prime Minister.He further said, "When the central government enacted laws to free the farmers from middlemen, Didi came out in protest. When the central government started transferring money directly to the bank accounts of farmers, Didi also deprived the farmers of this."Targetting Mamata after she did not attend the recent meeting chaired by him with the chief ministers of states to discuss the COVID-19 situation, PM Modi said her ego has grown so big that she is unable to see anything beyond it."Didi's ego has grown so big, that she is not able to see anything beyond it. The Central Government has been calling so many meetings to discuss various issues, but Didi does not come to either of these meetings giving some reason or the other," said the Prime Minister.He further said, "In the last two meetings on COVID-19, the rest of the Chief Ministers came, but Didi did not. The rest of the Chief Ministers also participated in the meeting of the Governing Council of NITI Aayog, but Didi did not come. Such a huge campaign started in the country for cleaning the Ganga river, but Didi did not even attend a meeting related to that."The Prime Minister's remarks came after Mamata skipped the COVID-19 review meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 8, 2021. The meeting, held through video conferencing, was attended by West Bengal Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay.Over the past few years, the West Bengal Chief Minister has on several occasions missed the meetings convened by NITI Aayog. Banerjee had skipped the meeting of chief ministers chaired by the Prime Minister on March 17 over growing cases of COVID-19 and the vaccination drive.Meanwhile, West Bengal recorded a voter turnout of 54.67 per cent till 1.30 pm across 45 constituencies in six districts during the fifth phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission (EC). Voting for the fifth phase of West Bengal Assembly polls began at 7 am on Saturday amid tight security.Polling is underway in a total of 45 constituencies covering the districts of Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Darjeeling and a segment of Nadia, North 24 Parganas and Purba Bardhaman in the fifth phase. A total of 319 candidates, including 39 women are in the fray in Phase-V.There are 15,789 polling stations designated for this phase. The security for this phase has been beefed up with the deployment of 1,071 companies of central forces for ensuring a peaceful election. The voting for the sixth phase will be held on April 22. (ANI)