Here come the hot steppers

New Delhi, Oct 26 (IANSlife) IANSlife gives you the best Diwali gift yet; a sneak peak at the latest edition of the much awaited Kingfisher Calendar 2020. Bang in the middle of festive season there's nothing more you could ask for. For those of us who aren't sitting by sunny shores, or don't have beachside plans for the holiday season, a glimpse of these photos is enough to get us on a plane for some sun and sand.

The calendar was shot in the exotic local of Cape Town, South Africa and regions around the Western Cape. From sand dunes to rock formations in the ocean, blue waters to stunning architecture; the 18th edition is a collectors one. The model line-up features gorgeous models - Aishwarya Sushmita, Aditi Arya, Pooja Chopra and Zoya Afroz. Stylist Allia Al Rufai works her magic while make-up artist Kapil Bhalla transforms these gals to Grecian goddess look-alikes. Hair stylist Marianna Mukuchyan adds the finishing touches in order for celebrated photographer Atul Kasbekar to get the perfect click.

Gurpreet Singh, Head Marketing, at United Breweries Ltd. said, "The Kingfisher Calendar 2020 has been shot at the tranquil location in and around Cape Town, South Africa and as has been the case every year this year as well the Calendar will showcase the best of style and photography. An epitome of unmatched glamour and panache, the Kingfisher Calendar has been a launch pad for fresh talent and has given the film and fashion industry some of the biggest names over the years. Every edition receives great admiration from the connoisseurs of style and photography. I am sure this year as well, the Kingfisher Calendar will be a much-coveted possession." Talking about his experience on the making of the calendar, Atul Kasbekar commented, "The Kingfisher Calendar has been an epitome of fashion, sensuous beauty and picture-perfect locations. In every edition, we endeavor to keep it exotic and exuberant. This year, we are very excited about what we have shot around the western cape of South Africa which provided a great backdrop and a plethora of options to set a picture-perfect frame". tanya/lh