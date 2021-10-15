Here resolution was taken that no one can keep Mother India as slave: Amit Shah during visit to Cellular Jail in Port Blair

Port Blair (Andaman and Nicobar Islands) [India], October 15 (ANI): During his visit to the iconic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands where Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday lauded the valour of Veer Savarkar as a 'freedom fighter' and said this was the place where a resolution was taken that "no one can keep Mother India as a slave".



The Union Minister also extended his greetings on the occasion of Dussehra.

Speaking at the iconic Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Shah said, "Today is Vijayadashami. We celebrate the day of Vijayadashami as a symbol of the victory of good over evil all over India. This pilgrimage site of freedom is also a symbol of the victory of good over evil, it was here that a resolution was taken that no one can keep Mother India as a slave."

"Savarkar turned Cellular Jail into a 'teerthsthan' (shrine). He gave message to world that you may mete out as much torture as you want but can't block his rights- 'making my country independent is my birthright', Savarkar accomplished this here," said Shah.

He further said, "Today, I paid tributes to the respected, well-known freedom fighter of India, Veer Savarkar ji. It gave me a sense of pride as I visited this place. Under his preachings, guidance, the Modi government has completed seven years in power and our governance model is appreciated across the world."

"Today for the second time I have got a chance to visit the 'teerthsthan' (shrine) of freedom fighters. Whenever I leave from here, I leave with new energy and inspiration. This cellular jail built by the British for the people of the country is the biggest shrine. That is why Savarkar ji used to say that this is a great pilgrim place among all the pilgrimage sites, where many people made sacrifices to ignite the flame of freedom," said Shah.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Friday visited the cell where Hindu Mahasabha leader Vinayak Damodar Savarkar was imprisoned at Cellular Jail in Port Blair, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav', he earlier today paid floral tributes to freedom fighters at the cellular jail of Andaman and Nicobar Islands. At the venue, the Union Minister paid tributes to Veer Savarkar.

Shah is on a three-day visit to Andaman and Nicobar Islands from October 15-October 17. (ANI)