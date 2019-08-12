Here's how Eid al-Adha is being celebrated in India!

New Delhi [India], Aug 12 (ANI): Preparations are in full swing for Eid al-Adha, also known as Bakri Eid. Thousands of Muslims from all across the country gathered at their neighbourhood mosques to offer morning prayers on the occasion.

In Maharashtra, devotees gathered in high numbers to offer namaz at Hamidiya Masjid.

People in Delhi also flocked to Jama Masjid to offer morning prayers on Eid al-Adha.Former Vice President Hamid Ansari visited Jama Masjid on Parliament street to offer namaz.Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi also offered prayers at Panja Sharif Dargah at Kashmere Gate.Thousands of Muslims from all across Madhya Pradesh too gathered to offer namaz at Idgah Masjid in Bhopal.Kids were also seen hugging and exchanging greetings of peace and love.Interestingly, in Aligarh, security personnel deployed drones were used for security surveillance at Shah Jamal Eidgah on the occasion.Thousands of devotees also gathered in Bihar to offer morning prayers in Patna on the occasion of Eid al-Adha.The holy festival of sacrifice, which falls on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah as per the Islamic lunar calendar is being celebrated today.Bakra Eid or Bakrid is marked by sacrificing an animal that is close to them to prove their devotion and love for Allah. Post the sacrifice, devotees distribute the offering to family, friends, neighbours and especially to the poor and the needy.People buy goats or sheep a day prior for sacrifice, on the day commemorating Ibrahim (Abraham) who was to sacrifice his son as an act of obedience to God's command.Other than prepping the feast, people also visit mosques, offer prayers, exchange gifts, meet and greet their loved ones and together enjoy several delicacies that are prepared on the occasion. (ANI)