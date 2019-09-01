Here's how Union minister Smriti Irani looks forward to weekends!

New Delhi [India], Sept 1 (ANI): Seems like Union Minister for Textiles and Women and Child Development, Smriti Irani, had been waiting for the weekend like anything and the proof is her latest Instagram post which is sure to leave your ribs tickled!

It's easy to find relatable memes on every possible thing and seems like they are no more alien to even our ministers! Smriti on Saturday shared one such congenial meme on how people welcome weekends.

View this post on Instagram Greeting the weekend be like ... ? (a tribute from those working this weekend ????) A post shared by Smriti Irani (@smritiiraniofficial) on Aug 31, 2019 at 12:15am PDT

She put out a short clip from the song 'Aaiye Apka Intezar Tha' featuring Ajay Devgn and Tabu from their 1994 film Vijaypath. While Tabu signified "everybody", Ajay was the much-awaited "weekend" being welcomed by a slew of dancers.

Sharing the video on the photo and picture sharing platform, the Union Minister paid a witty tribute to the weekend workaholics and wrote, "Greeting the weekend be like ... (a tribute from those working this weekend)."

And seemingly, the post was loved by the netizens as they bombarded the comment section with laughter emoticons and comments acknowledging the wait for the weekend!

On Friday, Irani distributed customised smartphones to Anganwadi workers at Gujarat's Gandhinagar district and outlined the significance of technology for ensuring citizen-friendly governance.

She also said that "It is the responsibility of every single person to at least feed one person everyday then only our country can get rid of malnutrition." (ANI)