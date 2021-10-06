Here to pressurize, ensure justice is served to victims' families: Rahul Gandhi in Lakhimpur Kheri

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh) [India], October 7 (ANI): Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday said that the party leaders have come to Lakhimpur Kheri district to pressurise and ensure justice is served to families of victims.



Congress delegation including Rahul Gandhi and Party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra met the family of deceased journalist Raman Kashyap and kin of deceased farmer Lovpreet Singh.

Speaking to the media, Rahul Gandhi, said, "Families are not satisfied with the post mortem reports. They want action against the culprit. They need justice. Everyone knows who is the accused."

"They are not being arrested as their father is Union Minister of State for Home. We have come here to pressurise and ensure justice is served to these families," he added.

As per informed sources, the delegation will return to Lucknow and will visit Nanpara in Bahraich district on Thursday morning.

The delegation included Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, party General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi and party leader Deepender Hooda.

The delegation led by Rahul Gandhi reached the Lakhimpur Kheri district earlier today. The Uttar Pradesh government on Wednesday approved the visit of the Congress delegation.

A total of eight people including four farmers died in the violence that took place in Lakhimpur Kheri on October 3. (ANI)