Here's a DIY antiseptic mask of fresh Neem leaves

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), May 25 (IANS) Call it an innovation or a life hack but a young man from Lakhimpur Kheri has found a perfect 'antiseptic' mask that comes with a do-it-yourself technique.

Mahendra Singh wears a mask that looks like a small basket, filled with neem leaves.

He claims that the idea was given to him by a doctor in a government hospital.