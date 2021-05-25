Here's a DIY antiseptic mask of fresh Neem leaves

Lakhimpur Kheri (Uttar Pradesh), May 25 (IANS) Call it an innovation or a life hack but a young man from Lakhimpur Kheri has found a perfect 'antiseptic' mask that comes with a do-it-yourself technique.
Mahendra Singh wears a mask that looks like a small basket, filled with neem leaves.
He claims that the idea was given to him by a doctor in a government hospital.
"I fill up my mask with neem leaves in the morning and wear it all day. It not only gives me fresh air but also works as an antiseptic and keeps the virus away. Besides there is no issue of washing or sanitizing the mask," he said.
Mahendra, who belongs to Bagrethi village, has put his photograph wearing the home-made mask on the social media and where it has gone viral.
