Here's a list of mouth-watering dishes to gorge on this Basant Panchami!

Associated with yellow colour, the festival of Basant Panchami also marks the start of preparation for Holika and Holi, which occurs nearly 40 days later. But every festival is incomplete without some delicious dishes to gorge on, and if you are planning to prepare something lip-smacking this Basant Panchami then we have got you all covered!Ex Radisson Chef Anil Dahiya had suggested a list of delicacies that one can savour on the auspicious occasion of Basant Panchami:1. One cup long-grained basmati rice2. Six tbsp ghee3. Two tbsps almonds chopped4. Two tbsps pistachios chopped5. Two tbsps cashew nuts chopped6. Two tbsps cranberries chopped7. Two tbsps raisins8. Two cardamoms green9. One bay leaf10. Two cinnamon sticks11. Six cloves12. Half cup sugar syrup (chashni)13. Two tbsps milk14. Two cups water15. One pinch saffron sachet powder16. Rose petals for garnishingWash the rice and soak it in water for 30 minutes. Heat ghee in a pan, and then add the chopped nuts and dried fruit. Saute on medium flame until cashews are golden brown and raisins are puffed up. In the remaining ghee, add the cardamom, bay leaf, cinnamon, and cloves. Stir for one minute or so until the cinnamon unfurls and cloves are puffed up. In another bowl, wash rice and drain them and add to the pan. Toast the rice with the spices on a medium flame for two to three minutes. Then add two cups of water. Bring this to a boil. Once the water is boiling, reduce the flame, cover with a lid and allow to cook for eight minutes. Then, mix the saffron powder in the milk, pour sugar syrup, and saffron on rice. Gently toss the rice in the saffron milk until it gets a uniformly golden hue. Remove the pan from the flame. Mix half the fruit-nut mix into the rice. Remove this onto a platter. Garnish with the leftover fruit-nut mix rose petals.1. Cauliflower - 250 gms2. One large potato3. One piece of cinnamon4. Three cloves5. One bay leaf6. One tsp cumin seeds7. Half tsp chilli powder8. Two large pinches of turmeric9. Three tbsp of mustard oil10. Salt to tastePeel and cut the potato into 1/2'' cubes. Clean and break the cauliflower into small florets. In a wok or kadai, heat the mustard oil. Add the cumin seeds and wait till they start to change colour. Add the bay leaf, cloves, and cinnamon. Stir fry for 10 seconds. Add potato and stir fry for five minutes. Add cauliflower and stir fry for five minutes. Add one cup of water. Cook covered till the potato and cauliflower are parboiled.1. One cup of almond or any other milk curd2. Half tsp of turmeric juice3. 10 sweet Ber fruit seedless4. One tsp of honey5. Five soaked almonds6. Half tsp of cardamom powderAdd all the ingredients to a blender. Blend until all the ingredients are mixed properly. Warm the milk (optional) and it's ready to serve!1. One-third of makkai fine dalia or polenta2. One-third cup of sugar3. One-third cup of ghee4. One-fourth tsp of Cardamom powder5. Two or three cups of hot water6. Roasted dry nuts7. Two tbsp of khoya8. Four to six drops of yellow or orange food colourIn a pan, heat the ghee. Add the polenta and saute for about five minutes. When the polenta gives off a gentle aroma, add the sugar ad cardamom powder. Now add the water and food colour and mix well. Over medium flame, cook till the water is absorbed and the polenta Kesari is slightly translucent. Turn off the heat and let the Kesari cool to room temperature. Using a spoon or a fork, mix the Polenta Kesari well so that it becomes a bit crumbly. Garnish with roasted nuts and grated khoya. Served with poori.1. Two tbsp of mustard Oil2. One cup of peanuts (raw)3. Half cup roasted gram dal /Dalia4. 10-15 curry leaves5. Two tsp Asafetida or hing6. Two tsp of turmeric7. Salt to taste8. Two tbsp boiled potatoes9. Eight cups of puffed rice or brown puffed rice10. Two tsp of red chili powder11. One cup of sev fried chickpea noodles (optional)Heat oil in a pot, add peanuts and stir well. Add roasted gram dal and curry leaves, asafoetida, turmeric, salt and mix well. Add in puffed rice and stir well. Add in the red chili and mix well to combine. Add sev and potatoes, again mix it well. Serve with tea and enjoy.Apart from these lip-smacking dishes, one could also treat their taste buds with sweets such as Rajbhog, and Sondesh. These sweets are first offered to Goddess Saraswati and then distributed among the devotees celebrating the occasion.Here's wishing all our readers a very happy Basant Panchami 2021! (ANI)