Heritage building where acting Diwan of Mysuru Dynasty lived being revived: K'taka Dy CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], March 15 (ANI): The glorious building in which the founder president of Kannada Sahitya Parishat and acting Diwan of the then Mysuru Dynasty, K.V. Nanjundaiah had lived in and which had been donated to the Government Girls High school, Malleshwaram, is being renovated.



Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister, C.N. Ashwatha Narayana, who also represents the Malleshwaram legislative constituency has taken interest in initiating the revival work of the historic building.

He visited the spot on Monday and inspected the progress of the work.

The officials of the German Embassy, who were present during the visit, expressed wonder about the pattern adopted in the structure.

The building which was constructed along with the mega sauna bath facility in 1915, is known by the name 'HVN Bungalow'.

After overviewing the progress of the work, Narayana said, "This is one of the heritage buildings of the city of Bengaluru. The BBMP has provided Rs 2 crore for the renovation works of the building and a private architect company has been entrusted to do the revival work."

"This will be developed as a museum depicting the development of Malleshwaram. The wooden carvings on pillars and planks, carvings on stones will be revived as to exactly match with as it was in the original building," he further stated.

Yaduveer Krishnarajendra Wodeyar, the titular head of the Mysuru Royal Family and Akchim Burkart, German Consul General, Bengaluru who were present on the occasion, expressed happiness over the way the work is being done.

The members who belong to the lineage of H.V. Nanjundaiah; Carl Philip, Deputy Consul General, German Consulate; Christin Smith, Cultural Wing, German Consulate; Sujatha Sundaram, Secretary, Cultural Wing, German Consul and Papa Reddy, Executive Engineer, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) were also present. (ANI)

