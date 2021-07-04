Heroin manufacturing unit busted in South Delhi, 4 Afghan nationals arrested

New Delhi [India], July 4 (ANI): The Punjab Police on Sunday busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi and arrested four Afghan nationals.



According to Punjab Police Director General of Police Dinkar Gupta, around 17 kilograms of heroin, assorted chemicals, acid, and lab equipment have been recovered.

"Punjab Police unearthed and busted a major heroin manufacturing unit in South Delhi. Around 17 kg heroin, assorted chemicals, acids & lab equipment recovered. 4 Afghan nationals arrested," the DGP tweeted.

In a similar incident earlier today, Delhi Airport Customs intercepted a courier parcel containing heroin concealed inside bangles at the New Courier Terminal (Delhi airport). (ANI)

