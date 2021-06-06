Heroin seized from Ugandan, Zambian women at Hyderabad Airport

Sleuths of DRI seized the high value narcotics from the two passengers who landed from Doha separately on Saturday and Sunday.

Hyderabad, June 6 (IANS) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 12.95 kg heroin, valued at Rs 78 crore, from Ugandan and Zambian women peddlers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport here.

They had concealed heroin in powder form in the inner compartment of specially designed suitcases.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officials intercepted a woman from Uganda who arrived from Zimbabwe via Doha on Saturday. They found about four kg of heroin concealed in the specially designed suitcase.

The DRI officials in the early hours of Sunday intercepted a Zambian woman, who arrived from Johannesburg via Doha. They examined her baggage and found eight kg of the powder concealed in the suitcase.

Both women were booked under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, and were being questioned about their network and other accused involved, an official said.

