Heroin worth Rs 18 cr seized in Guwahati, 2 held

A senior police officer said that 2.5 kg heroin concealed in 205 soap cases were recovered from a truck at Jorabat near Guwahati. The contraband was hidden inside the oil tank of the truck.

Guwahati, Sep 2 (IANS) The Assam police on Thursday seized heroin valued at around Rs 18 crore and arrested two drug peddlers hailing from Manipur and Nagaland, officials said.

The police intercepted the truck after receiving specific input about smuggling of drugs in the area.

The official said that Dipak Sarma from Dimapur in Nagaland and Jamminlal from Manipur were arrested under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

This was the second major drug haul in Guwahati in the last one week.

On August 28, over 1.8 kg heroin worth about Rs 14 crore in the international market was seized from two different places in Guwahati. At least eight drug peddlers have been arrested in connection with the case.

According to the officials, Assam Police have seized drugs valued at around Rs 233 crore in separate incidents in the past 115 days and arrested about 1,982 peddlers.

