Heroin worth Rs 60 cr seized from car cavity in Delhi, two held

New Delhi, March 18 (IANS) A consignment of 15 kilograms of heroin worth over Rs 60 crores in the international market has been seized by the Delhi police Special Cell. A car which was being used for supplying illegal drugs has been recovered. The heroin was concealed in a secret cavity in a door of the car by the gang members.

On March 17, specific information was received that two drug suppliers of this syndicate would come near Majnu ka Tila, Delhi for supplying a big consignment of illegal drugs. A trap was laid near Majnu ka Tila and Wazirabad Flyover and the two suppliers were arrested.

The two accused Shajad and Amir Khan upon interrogation disclosed that heroin is being pumped into the northeastern states of India through the porous India-Myanmar border from where it is supplied to West Bengal, Bihar and other eastern states.

They also disclosed that they take consignments of crude heroin from Bihar as there is negligible chance of mixing impurities in crude heroin as compared to refined heroin. Crude heroin is processed at designated places in Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh into refined form and then only is it distributed through their vendors in Delhi, NCR and other parts of the country.

"For transportation purposes, they have got secret cavities made in vehicles and if the quantity exceeds the cavities, it is put in carry bags to avoid arousing the suspicions of enforcement agencies," said Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, DCP Special Cell.

