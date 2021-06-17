Heroin worth Rs 7cr seized in Assam, 2 held

Guwahati, June 17 (IANS) Assam police on Thursday seized heroin valued at Rs 7 crore and arrested two persons, including a woman drug peddler, in the state's Karbi Anglong district, officials said.
Acting on a tip off, police personnel posing as clients have arrested one of the most wanted drug peddlers -- a Dimapur-based woman who has been running a drug racket, and subsequently apprehend another person.
Police said that 164 packets containing high-quality heroin weighing 2.12 kg were recovered from the detainees at Janak Pukhuri in Khatkhati police station area in Karbi Anglong district bordering Nagaland.
The woman has been reportedly supplying drugs to different places of Assam including Nagaon, Morigaon and Guwahati.
Congratulating the police personnel, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted: "In a big breakthrough, Assam Police has busted a big supply chain network with narco terror angle in Karbi Anglong. Over 2 kg pure heroin worth Rs 7 cr in international market seized. Compliments to Assam Police for relentlessly working on breaking the backbone of the drug cartel."
--IANS
