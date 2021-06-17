Heroin worth Rs 7cr seized in Assam, 2 held

Guwahati, June 17 (IANS) Assam police on Thursday seized heroin valued at Rs 7 crore and arrested two persons, including a woman drug peddler, in the state's Karbi Anglong district, officials said.

Acting on a tip off, police personnel posing as clients have arrested one of the most wanted drug peddlers -- a Dimapur-based woman who has been running a drug racket, and subsequently apprehend another person.