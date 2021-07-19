He's been reading, everything on your phone: Rahul on phone tapping row

With this he tagged his July 16 tweet saying: "I'm wondering what you guys are reading these days."

New Delhi, July 19 (IANS) Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday took up the phone tapping issue and launched a veiled attack against the Prime Minister.

Congress General Secretary Randeep Singh Surjewala said that the government is "tapping jeevi" and has not spared even the RSS leadership and this is "detective sarkar".

The Indians in the snooping database include over 40 journalists, three major opposition figures, one constitutional authority, two serving ministers in the Narendra Modi government, current and former heads and officials of security organisations and scores of business persons, The Wire reported on Sunday.

Among the numbers in the Pegasus Project database is one that was registered in the name of a sitting Supreme Court judge. However, The Wire has not been able to confirm whether the number, which the judge gave up before it was added to the list, was still being used by him for WhatsApp and other encrypted messaging apps when the number was selected.

"Until such time as we are able to establish the number's actual user during the period in question, we are withholding the name of the judge," it said.

The Wire and its partners said that they will also not be revealing the identity of any names that appear to be the subject of counter-terrorism.

