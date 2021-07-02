Hexa copter from Pak repulsed by BSF at Jammu border

Jammu, July 2 (IANS) The Border Security Force (BSF) have repulsed a hexa copter from Pakistan by firing at it while it was crossing the International Border (IB) in the Arnia sector of Jammu, officials said.
"Alert BSF troops fired at a small hexa copter belonging to Pakistan today morning at about 0425 hrs as it was trying to cross IB in Arnia sector," BSF said.
"Due to this firing it returned back immediately. It was meant for carrying out surveillance of the area."
Jammu is witnessing an increased drone activity.
On June 29, drone activities were thwarted by the army troops at Ratnachuk-Kaluchak military area in Jammu.
On June 27, there were two bomb blasts at the Jammu airforce station which security agencies suspect were carried out using drones.
--IANS
zi/in