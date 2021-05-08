Hezbollah warns Israel of escalation attempts against Lebanon

Beirut, May 8 (IANS) Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah warned the Israeli Arm off any escalation attempts against Lebanon during the manoeuvers the military plans to hold at the borders starting Sunday.

"Any folly or any attempt to change rules of engagements won't go unanswered. We are ready to defend our country," Nasrallah said in a televised speech on the occasion of the international Quds (Jerusalem) Day on Friday.