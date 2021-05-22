HH Sheikha Sana Al Maktoum in an exclusive conversation with IANSlife

Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery will have its first ever pop-up event in collaboration with Christie's Dubai, from May 5 to 12, 2021, at the Christie's gallery in DIFC. On exhibit will be Sheikha Sana's 'My Treasure' collection -- a selection of 13 unique jewellery pieces. This will be the first time the collection will be open for public viewing in collaboration with Christie's.

The brand appeals to multiple ethnicities of young, successful, and professional women who want to develop their own individual style. The pieces are created to celebrate memorable milestones and as collector's items and family heirlooms with stones sourced ethically from around the world. The pieces from the collection feature ethically sourced diamonds, alongside pink, yellow, or blue sapphires, and encased in 18-carat white gold, yellow gold, or rose gold and carry the 'Sana Al Maktoum' signature, thereby enabling the buyer to own a piece of royalty. Whether it's the Soulmate ring or the Treasure choker, the 'My Treasure' collection offers a series of earrings, rings, bracelets, and necklaces featuring butterflies.

Her Highness speaks exclusively to IANSlife in an interview which talks about the treasures and her foray into the world of gems and jewellery.

Read Excerpts:

Q: It has been six months since the launch of your eponymous jewellery brand, has it been as rewarding as you expected it to be and what was most gratifying about the process?

A: Yes, absolutely. It is very gratifying to be working with some of the best professionals in their fields that share a similar passion towards their work, it just enhances everything we do as a brand.

Q: Sana Al Maktoum Fine Jewellery, was unveiled exclusively to an invite-only local and international media representatives at an event, however the collaboration with Christie's will give a larger audience the chance to view the collection. Please share your views on this.

A: As a new business founded during the pandemic, we had to be sensitive to the times and hence had to find the right balance to showcase the brand and ensuring everyone's safety. We did a socially-distant press launch during the end of February to present the brand and pieces for the press, after which we started our private viewings once we got the word out about our brand in a more extensive way.

We understand the power of collaboration and our relationship with Christie's Dubai was very organic from the start and the perfect brand partnership. We look forward to facilitating and growing our relationship together and are very thankful to work with them. While we are not negating the thought of setting up our own flagship someday, for now we are largely an online business. The pop-up is a great opportunity to interact with our clients in person and to let them enjoy the tactile experience of seeing the jewellery and its craftsmanship first-hand and understanding what the brand stands for. It also helps us get to know our client's needs better. The feedback so far has been fantastic.

Q: The 'My Treasure' collection -- is a selection of 13 unique jewellery pieces, designed by you, can you please share the inspiration behind the pieces.

A: The 'My Treasure' collection is dedicated to my grandmother, the late Sheikha Sana. She led a very private life but she cared for the people of the UAE. She was very entrepreneurial and was in a man's world. She was strong and her own person. I call her my "guardian butterfly", as I often feel her presence fluttering around me. The butterflies are representative of my fondest memories with her. She had a profound impact on my life, so she has become my own "Treasure".

I want to share my grandmother's legacy and the celebration of a women's individual strength and metamorphosis through this collection, depicted by the butterflies. I continue to share her love of butterflies, and the "My Treasure" collection is in her honour. The concept of 'My Treasure' is based on a woman's inner strength and resilience above all else.

Q: In India we believe gems have healing and extraordinary properties, do you share this belief and what do gemstones mean to you. Which is your favourite?

A: I get this question very often about my favourite stone, and honestly it is very hard to choose. Each gemstone has its unique properties that draw me to it.

Purchasing a piece of jewellery is mostly associated with a special occasion or moment in one's lives. Jewellery is always a gift now and a family heirloom later, which makes it timeless and carries with it a sense of sentimentality. The spiritual properties of the stones also add to its appeal, making the perfect present to celebrate a milestone in one's life and a true collector's item.



Q: Not all jewellery has to be heirloom, haute joilliere or larger than life, sometimes daily wear jewellery is the best kind, do you agree?

A: Yes, I agree, which is why a lot of the pieces featured in the collection 'My Treasure' are designed for daily wear. They are versatile and flattering and can be worn day to night. They are also eye-catching enough to draw attention to their unique craftsmanship.

Q: How important is it for a woman to finish her ensemble with a few pieces of jewellery?

A: I think individual expression is extremely important and empowering to the wearer. Everyone feels a little more confident when they know how they want to style themselves. The jewellery serves as an important reminder of how far we have come and celebrates a memory of a milestone in one's life and many more to come.

During the exhibition at Christie's, visitors will have the opportunity to get a first look at the limited edition 'Treasure' choker -- with the opportunity to own one of only ten pieces in the world.

