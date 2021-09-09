Hibatullah Akhundzada to lead Taliban govt in Afghanistan

Taliban spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid said that the group will reject foreigners' intervention over the name and structure of the next government, reports TOLO News.

Kabul, Sep 9 (IANS) The supreme leader of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Mullah Hibatullah Akhundzada will lead the new Taliban government in the war-torn country, the group has announced.

"We will not allow anyone to interfere in Afghanistan's affairs. The government name, its type, and form belong to the Afghans and they will decide," Mujahid said.

The Taliban also said the new government is the "Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan".

"The new government in Afghanistan has officially started its work under the name of Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan," said Anaamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban's cultural commission.

Thursday's development comes after the Taliban on Tuesday night announced the formation of Afghanistan's caretaker government.

Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund has been appointed as the Acting Prime Minister, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar and Abdul Salam Hanafi were named Acting Deputy Prime Ministers, while Mullah Mohammad Yaqoob, son of Mullah Omar, was appointed as Acting Defense Minister.

Amir Khan Muttaqi has been appointed as Acting Foreign Minister, and Sarajuddin Haqqani, son of the founder of the Haqqani Network terror group, was named Acting Interior Minister.

According to the Taliban, the appointments were not final as these were acting positions, and the remaining posts would be announced later.

--IANS

ksk/