High alert in Haryana after violence in Delhi (Ld)

Chandigarh, Jan 26 (IANS) Terming the violence during Tuesday's tractor rally in the national capital as unacceptable, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar ordered high alert in the state.

He directed Director General of Police Manoj Yadav to ensure that law and order in the state is not disturbed at any cost. Khattar took this decision after reviewing the situation at a high-level meeting with the state's top functionaries here.