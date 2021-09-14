High alert in K'taka dists bordering Kerala over Nipah scare

Dakshina Kannada (Karnataka), Sep 14 (IANS) High alert has been sounded across the bordering Dakshina Kannada, Udupi and Karwar districts of Karnataka with Kerala, after a sample of a person from Karwar has been sent to the National Institute of Virology (NIV) Laboratory in Pune for testing Nipah virus.

Dr K.V. Rajendra, the District Commissioner of Dakshina Kannada explained on Tuesday, thermal scanning is being made mandatory for all travellers from Kerala. Strict vigil is kept at the borders. Hospitals and all doctors are informed to report if they come across any person with the symptoms of Nipah. The vigilance has been increased in Udupi and Karwar districts, he explained.

The man worked in an industry where RT-PCR & Nipah kits were manufactured. The man suspecting to have contracted the Nipah virus approached the hospital in Manipal on Saturday. Presently, he is being isolated at the Government Wenlock District hospital in Mangaluru. His father who accompanied him and family members in Karwar are also isolated.

Dr K.V. Rajendra, explained that, though there were no symptoms of Nipah, the swab sample of the person has been sent to NIV Pune. The sample was sent as the person insisted that he is affected with Nipah virus. The report is expected to come in a day, he added.

The authorities have inquired and inspected the working place of the person and they have not found anyone with symptoms of Nipah. "Though the doctors did not find any Nipah symptoms, the patient insisted that he is being affected with Nipah virus out of phobia. We don't want to take any chance and sent the sample for testing," he said.

The person was affected with fever after he got drenched in rain in Goa. He also experienced headaches and faster heartbeats. The authorities have confirmed that all standard operating procedures were followed at the workplace and he has not come in contact with any of the suspected Nipah cases. Dr K.V. Rajendra underlined that there is no need for the public to panic and the situation is being handled appropriately by the district administration.

