High alert sounded at security bases in Jammu-Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A high alert has been sounded at all Indian Army, Air Force, and security forces' bases in Jammu and Kashmir against the possible attempt by Pakistan-backed terrorist groups to carry out attacks.

Official sources told ANI on Friday that the high alert has been sounded in view of Pakistan's attempts to create disturbances in the Valley.This comes after sources in the Indian Army said Pakistan has upscaled ceasefire violations in terms of area and weapon in the last few days.On Thursday, Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh had said that Pakistan has been attempting to push in infiltrators in the past few days and that such attempts have been supported by ceasefire violations.On August 5, the Central government had announced its decision to scrap Article 370 which gave special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.Ever since the government announced its move on Article 370, the top brass of the Army has frequently undertaken visits to the Valley to review the security situation.National Security Advisor Ajit Doval has also been camping in the Valley to review the situation on ground zero. (ANI)