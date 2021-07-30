High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh to resume physical hearing from August 2

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 30 (ANI): The High Court of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh on Friday issued an order for resumption of physical hearing of court cases in the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and Union Territory of Ladakh from August 2.



According to an order issued by Register General, Jawad Ahmed, the litigants shall be allowed entry into the Court premises with effect from August 2, to enable them to meet their counsel in their chambers. However, their entry into the Court Buildings shall continue to be prohibited till further orders.

"The Chief Justice has been pleased to order that in view of the considerable decline in Covid-19 infection cases in the Union Territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh, the litigants shall be allowed entry into the Court premises with effect from 2 August 2021, to enable them to meet their counsel in their chambers," the order read.

"However, their entry into the Court Buildings shall continue to be prohibited till further orders," it added. (ANI)

