High court order on sacrilege exposes nexus, says Akali Dal

Chandigarh, April 24 (IANS) The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Saturday said the politically motivated, malicious and vendetta driven inquiry launched by Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh in league with AAP in cases of sacrilege as well as associated police firing cases had proved the Congress government and its collaborators were not interested in nailing the real culprits behind these heinous acts.

Addressing a press conference here, senior SAD leaders Maheshinder Singh Grewal and Daljit Singh Cheema said the High court verdict in the Kotkapura firing case had exposed the unholy nexus between the Congress and AAP to defame the SAD as well as Sikh institutions.

"Since the Chief Minister led the exercise by holding meetings to execute the Congress and AAP's political agenda along with leaders like PPCC President Sunil Jakhar, Navjot Sidhu and Sukhjinder Randhawa, he does not have any moral right to continue in office and should resign forthwith."

The leaders asserted that Kejriwal was also hand in glove with the Congress in promoting and defending former tainted police officer Kunwar Vijay Pratap Singh, who was charged with executing the conspiracy.

They said since a direct criminal conspiracy had been proved following the High court verdict, tainted former IG Kunwar Vijay Pratap should be charge sheeted and a criminal case should be registered against him and he should be arrested and punished for his misdeeds.

Both Grewal and Cheema also demanded a speedy probe into the three gruesome incidents of sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib of 2015 by filing of challans in the cases, saying four years have been wasted with the Congress government content in emotionally exploiting the incidents rather than nailing the culprits behind them.

"The SAD stand remains the same. Let nothing remain of those who indulged in their heinous crimes or those who supported them and even those who are playing politics on the issue of sacrilege," they added.

--IANS

vg/sdr/