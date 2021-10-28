High-density apple plantation dedicated during 'Apple Festival' in J&K

Claiming that this Apple Festival was being organised for the first time in J&K, the government informed that the largest quarantine centre for high-density planting material was also being opened in the UT.

New Delhi, Oct 29 (IANS) High-density apple plantation was done in 2,300 hectares under a special scheme for the Union Territory (UT) of Jammu and Kashmir (J&K), the Central government informed at the Apple Festival inaugurated on Thursday at Srinagar.

With an annual production of more than 2.2 million metric tonne, apples from the UT contributes to 87 per cent of the national production and are linked to the livelihood of nearly 30 per cent of UT's population.

Virtually inaugurating the Apple Festival, Union Minister for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Narendra Singh Tomar along with the Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, said the government is doing good and speedy work for development of agriculture in the UT with the funds provided under various schemes by the Central government, according to a release from the Union Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

Apple and Kashmir are synonymous with each other; it is the main crop, and this important event will provide a better platform to apple growers and other stakeholders here under the able leadership of Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha," Tomar said.

Sinha said agriculture and allied sector have a significant contribution to the Gross Domestic Product and most of the residents are dependent on agriculture, for whose upliftment the Central and UT governments are working together.

"Various schemes have been implemented to double the income of the farmers. Work is being done with full force to fulfil the Prime Minister's vision of a self-reliant India," he added.

Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Kailash Choudhary said the agriculture Budget of the Centre is now Rs 1.23 lakh crore, higher than Rs 22,000 crore before 2014 when the Modi government came to power.

