High-level segment of 76th UN General Assembly begins

New York [US], September 21 (ANI): The high-level segment of the 76th United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) began in New York today.



Taking to Twitter, Abdulla Shahid, president of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly said, "I am honoured to welcome you all to the opening of the General Debate as we kick off the High-Level Week of the 76th session of the #UNGA." "I am even more pleased to welcome you back to an in-person session of the General Assembly," he added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister of India S Jaishankar has also participated in the high-level talk and will hold bilateral talks with his counterparts of Norway, Iraq and the UK.

The UNGA meeting this year is in a hybrid format and a large number of leaders have arrived in New York.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address UNGA on September 25. (ANI)