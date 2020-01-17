High power committee meets AP CM over three-capitals issue

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Jan 17 (ANI): A high-power committee constituted for Andhra Pradesh's development and resolving three-capital issue met Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy at his camp office in Amaravati's Tadepalli village on Friday.

The committee has already held three meetings. The deliberations made in those meetings were informed to the chief minister. It is presumed that today's meeting will give clarity on three capitals proposal.People of 29 villages had recently taken to streets to protest against Reddy's idea of creating three state capitals. They are demanding Amaravati to be retained as the sole capital of the state.The high-power committee comprises of ten ministers, Chief Secretary, Director General of Police (DGP) and others.In the meetings held earlier, the committee had focused and discussed the development of the state, decentralization of governance, issues of farmers who gave lands for Amaravati, shifting of secretariat employees and repealing of state's capital region development authority.It is likely to give its final report to the chief minister on Monday following which the cabinet will discuss it. (ANI)