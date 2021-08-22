High-speed train to run between Ayodhya & Delhi

Ayodhya, Aug 22 (IANS) Ayodhya, which is all set to be catapulted on to the world tourist map, will soon have a high-speed train between Delhi and Ayodhya.

The superfast train will cut the travel time to just three hours between Delhi and the holy city.

Anoop Kumar Agarwal, executive director of National High Speed Rail Corporation, visited Ayodhya last week to finalise the site for the railway station.