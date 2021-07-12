High temperatures continue in Northern California

While San Francisco and coastal cities had mild temperatures, some inland cities of the Bay Area and Northern California suffered the brunt of the hot conditions this weekend, reports Xinhua news agency.

San Francisco, July 12 (IANS) An excessive heat warning for much of the an Francisco Bay Area remains in effectas scorching temperatures continue to affect parts of Northern California.

Sacramento, the capital of California, is forecast to reach 42.2 degrees Celsius.

Merced in Central California will have a high of 43.9 degrees Celsius according to the forecast by the National Weather Service on Sunday morning.

"The heat is going to be a lot more restricted to areas that are going to be fairly far from the coast," Brayden Murdock, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service, was quoted as saying in a report by San Francisco Chronicle.

A cooling trend will begin Monday and last into the middle of the week, the meteorologists said.

--IANS

ksk/