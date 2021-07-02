High tension power line restored in J-K's Poonch 7 years after damage due to floods

Poonch (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): Seven years after it got damaged due to the havoc caused by the 2014 floods, 132 KV high tension line in Poonch was restored on Thursday.



During the massive flood in 2014, the 132 KV power line towers were washed away. Now after seven years the power line is restored and tested in the Chandak power grid station. More than two lakh people of Poonch district will be benefited from the 132 KV powerline supply.

Speaking to ANI, Sadiq Azaad at Chandak grid station said, "It is a project of national importance. It was damaged by the 2014 devastating flood. The voltage will improve. Now with 132 KV, a reliable power supply will be there in the district. More than two lakh people will be benefitted. The teams have worked day and night even during the pandemic to restore the powerline."

Surinder Singh, a local said the people of the district were suffering for seven years. "Now after the restoration of the powerline, good voltage will be there. I thank the Jammu and Kashmir administration for restoration of the project."

Another local Amit Kumar Gupta told ANI that the restoration of the 132 KV powerline will boost the economy of the entire Poonch district.

"Earlier households, businesses, students...everybody have to suffer due to the power cuts and low voltages. Now people of Poonch and adjoining areas will be benefitted from the restoration of 132 KV powerline." (ANI)

